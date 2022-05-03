Watch: Yo Gotti Surprises His Label's First R&B Artist With A Lavish Gift

“Signing with Gotti and joining the CMG team is a dream come true,” Lehla said in a press release. “I’ve been grinding for this opportunity for a minute and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to share my story with the world and deliver that pure R&B sound for my old and new fans.”



Lehla Samia got her start by dropping covers aka "LehMixes" to popular songs like Coi Leray's "No More Parties" and Queen Naija's "Butterflies," which inevitably went viral on TikTok. The 22-year-old singer from Delaware had amassed over 1 million followers on TikTok before Yo Gotti discovered her amazing vocals. Samia eventually got the call from Gotti, who flew her out to Miami for a studio session "that would change her life and career trajectory."



“I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family,” Gotti said about Samia. “She has an incredible voice, she’s creatively gifted and she’s been putting in the work to develop into the next R&B superstar. I’ve always said that CMG is more than just hip-hop label – we have our focus on building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry. Signing Lehla is the latest example of that goal.”



Congratulations to Lehla Samia! Check out her brand new Lamborghini Urus below.