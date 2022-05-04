Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Involved In Car Accident

By Dani Medina

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday (May 4) night in Dallas.

According to WFAA, Jones was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Dallas police and fire rescue officials were called to the accident near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard just before 8:10 p.m., according to WFAA.

It's unclear whether Jones was driving.

This is a developing story.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.