Which NFL Fans Have The Most Tattoos Of Their Team? See Where Cowboys Rank
By Dani Medina
April 27, 2022
Dallas Cowboys fans have been ranked No. 1 in the country for something you might not expect.
A new study shows Dallas Cowboys fans are among the most diehard NFL fans when it comes to tattoos of their team. TicketSource found Cowboys tattoos are the most popular for fans, citing annual worldwide Google searches (38,200).
"There have been more Google searches for Dallas Cowboys tattoos than any other US sports team in the last year. Also popular on social media, the Cowboys have one of the NFL’s largest Instagram followings at 3.9 million followers," TicketSource said. The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bulls round out the top three.
The ticket management company used Google Keyword Planner to find the number of Google searches worldwide over the last year for each team and player name followed by the word "tattoo." TicketSource also used Instagram data and hashtags to see what major league sports teams have been tattooed the most by fans.
Here's a look at the top 10 most popular U.S. sports team tattoos by Google searches:
- Dallas Cowboys - 38,200
- Buffalo Bills - 34,300
- Chicago Bills - 19,800
- Atlanta Braves - 16,320
- Chicago Bears - 12,740
- Philadelphia Eagles - 10,380
- Green Bay Packers - 10,250
- Miami Dolphins - 9,330
- Phoenix Suns - 8,800
- New York Yankees - 8,780
You can read TicketSource's full report here.