Death Cab For Cutie Give Fans Update On New Music

Death Cab For Cutie have been teasing new music for a while now, and it looks like we are finally going to get to hear it — next week!

The band took to Instagram to give fans an update. The message was short but very sweet. "New album done," they captioned a photo of everyone playing in the studio. "New music May 11."

Frontman Ben Gibbard first revealed that DCFC was working on new music last year during one of his "Live From Home" livestreams.

“I hope to see you guys in person soon," he said at the time. "We have some exciting things on the horizon as a band. We’re working on a new record that I’m very excited about and I hope that we can be in a place to not only record the record properly and get it out to you guys as soon as possible but then also we can be out playing shows and play some new songs because these songs are way better with the other four dudes.”

Gibbard expanded on the new album during an interview with NME last year. “We’ve got a lot of songs and I’m really happy with the material,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of musicians say that their new material is the best thing they’ve ever done and try to hype it up. I don’t want to give it that weight, but I can say that I’m really excited about it. I think it’s going to be a really good record.”

He went on to explain how the pandemic shaped the album. “There is a theme of the loss of time and the finite amount of it that we all have,” Gibbard said. “This last year of our lives has put a fine point on the fact that we are all mortal and only here for a brief period of time. It goes by quicker than you think.”

“Love and death are always big things for me, but there’s a new component about how quickly time moves and how impermanent our existence here truly is,” he added.

The new album will follow 2018's Thank You For Today.

See DCFC's Instagram post below.