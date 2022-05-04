Do You Know The Meaning Of These Bizarre Arizona Slang Words And Phrases?

The United States is a large nation with tons of regional slang words and phrases. And if I'm being completely honest... some of them are just weird. Most of the phrases and words started out as nicknames, and they have since evolved into something that only locals can explain.

Stacker compiled a list of bizarre slang words and phrases that are commonly used in each state. The website states, "The United States is a vast and diverse nation with a huge assortment of languages and dialects. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that in a country with at least 350 languages, you find a great deal of variation in the slang terms."

According to the website, Arizona's most bizarre phrase is "big ditch." You guessed it... it's a nickname for the Grand Canyon. The website explains:

"When you live in a state that’s home to something as impressive as the Grand Canyon, you’re likely to come up with a few nicknames for it. That’s the case for the people of Arizona who lovingly refer to the giant geological wonder as the 'Big Ditch.'"

