Do You Know The Meaning Of These Bizarre Texas Slang Words And Phrases?

The United States is a large nation with tons of regional slang words and phrases. And if I'm being completely honest... some of them are just weird. Most of the phrases and words started out as nicknames, and they have since evolved into something that only locals can explain.

Stacker compiled a list of bizarre slang words and phrases that are commonly used in each state. The website states, "The United States is a vast and diverse nation with a huge assortment of languages and dialects. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that in a country with at least 350 languages, you find a great deal of variation in the slang terms."

According to the website, Texas' most bizarre phrase is "washateria." You guessed it... this is just another word for a laundromat. The website explains:

"To non-Texans, this strange phrase sounds like a place where you might take a shower or eat a cafeteria meal; however, a 'washateria' is actually another word for a laundromat. The whole concept of self-serve laundry originated in Texas, where the first facility opened in Fort Worth in 1934 and dubbed itself a 'washateria.' While the rest of the county quickly adopted the phrase “laundromat,” Texans have continued to say 'washateria.'"

