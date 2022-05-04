Eminem To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Eminem is the third Hip-hop act to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame following JAY-Z and LL Cool J, both of whom were inducted last year. The 49-year-old rapper, who dropped his Music To Be Murdered By album in 2020, actually joined LL on stage during the New York veteran's performance. Eminem was first nominated for the honor earlier this year following the 25th anniversary of his debut album Infinite, which dropped in 1996.



Eminem was nominated along with other legendary acts like A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick. However they didn't receive enough votes to qualify for the induction. Em landed in the top three along with Duran Duran and Pat Benatar. Duran Duran amassed nearly 934,000 votes while the "Lose Yourself" rapper ended up with about 684,000 and Benatar racked up 634,0000.



The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will go down on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Congratulations to Eminem and the rest of this year's inductees!