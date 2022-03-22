LL Cool J Performed A Powerful Medley Of His Hits & It Will Take You Back
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2022
LL Cool J is a master of ceremonies in every way. As the host of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up the show with a compelling rendition of his greatest hits.
On Tuesday, March 22, the rapper-actor rocked a flashy red jumpsuit as he commanded the stage at The Shrine in Los Angeles with a medley comprised of classic jams from LL's iconic catalog. With DJ Z-Trip on the turntables, LL Cool J kicked things off with his classic hit "Mama Said Knock You Out." From there, he moved on to other fan favorites like "Rampage" and "The Boomin System." He clutched a classic boombox as he performed his verse from the late Craig Mack's historic hit "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)." LL Cool J closed out his set by bringing out the Jabbawockeez to bust some moves for his iconic track "Rock The Bells."
The last time LL put on a memorable show was back in November at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. During that set, the veteran MC performed a thorough medley of songs like "Going Back to Cali" and more. He also brought out special guests like Eminem and Jennifer Lopez, who joined him on stage to perform their smash hit "All I Have."
LL Cool J's set was a phenomenal way to open up the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The epic performance set the standard for the rest of the line-up, which includes Icon Award recipient Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin and more.