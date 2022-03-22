LL Cool J Performed A Powerful Medley Of His Hits & It Will Take You Back

LL Cool J is a master of ceremonies in every way. As the host of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up the show with a compelling rendition of his greatest hits.

On Tuesday, March 22, the rapper-actor rocked a flashy red jumpsuit as he commanded the stage at The Shrine in Los Angeles with a medley comprised of classic jams from LL's iconic catalog. With DJ Z-Trip on the turntables, LL Cool J kicked things off with his classic hit "Mama Said Knock You Out." From there, he moved on to other fan favorites like "Rampage" and "The Boomin System." He clutched a classic boombox as he performed his verse from the late Craig Mack's historic hit "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)." LL Cool J closed out his set by bringing out the Jabbawockeez to bust some moves for his iconic track "Rock The Bells."