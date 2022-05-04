Madison Bumgarner was ejected during the first inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins game on Wednesday (May 4).

What came after wasn't pretty.

The pitcher was ejected after a confrontation with umpire Dan Bellino, according to ESPN. Prior to the entanglement, Bellino started a foreign-substance check on Bumgarner where he examined the pitcher's left hand for longer than normal. Words were exchanged, which resulted in Diamondbacks players holding Bumgarner back as he yelled at the umpire.

Bumgarner was ejected for the altercation with the umpire, not because a foreign substance was detected, ESPN reported.

This is Bumgarner's second career ejection. He was tossed out of a game in June 2018 for arguing balls and strikes, according to ESPN.

Wednesday's game continued with Corbin Martin on the mound.

You can watch the video of the situation unfold at Marlins Park below: