Is It Time For Financial Therapy?

Coambs has seen many of his clients struggle with their fears, anxieties, or even shame around money. In order for individuals to better understand their personal relationship with money, he encourages them to review their earliest memories of money and work forward. This helps identify where some of their feelings towards saving and spending come from.

“How soon should a couple actually have this conversation?” asked Matt.

“As soon as you have your first kiss it's time to have the money conversation,” replied Coambs. “You want to get financially naked with this person. No, it may not be on the first date or in the first month, but over time if the relationship is maturing you do want to have those conversations.”

This isn’t a one-time conversation, sometimes it may be casual, but over time as the relationship progresses it is important to get comfortable talking about spending habits. As Joel points out, eventually couples in serious relationships are going to find themselves financially intertwined.

