LISTEN: Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Plan To Launch Wrestling Promotion

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. announced his plans to launch his own wrestling promotion within the next 18 months during the latest episode of his HeartRadio podcast Wrestling with Freddie.

“I plan on having this thing up and running in 18 months. That’s my plan,” Prinze said. “There’s a way for me to get it done sooner, but it requires me going to Australia for three months and leaving my family. I’m not a big fan of doing that regardless of how kind and respectful the studio is unless I was in a position where I had to. I love being a dad. It’s the reason I walked away from the business in the first place.”

“I doubt I’ll have a TV contract right away. It’s very difficult to maintain ownership and get a TV deal in the beginning like that. If you’re established, they can come in and license you or buy a portion of you, but you’ll still be in control. I think I want to start it as a two hour show. I want my storylines based in reality. I want to give the women and the men equal time on the roster.”

“Then the goal is to bring the show to television and I want it to be a SAG show,” he added. “What that means is I want it to be a union show, which would mean each and every single one of my wrestlers would be a member of the Screen Actors Guild and be entitled to all the insurance, medical benefits, and retirement plans that that entails.”

Prinze had previously worked for WWE as a writer and made multiple on-screen appearances for the company.

The actor had previously teased launching a promotion on past episodes of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, which included hinting at multi-promotion Matt Cardona, formerly known as 'Zack Ryder' in WWE, having involvement with the company.

You can listen to the full 'I'm Starting a Wrestling Company' episode of Wrestling with Freddie, as well as more wrestling-related content from the Battleground Podcast from iHeartRadio below.