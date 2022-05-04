Lori Vallow Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted For Murdering Her 2 Kids

Prosecutors in Idaho said they are planning to seek the death penalty against Lori Vallow if she is convicted on any of the counts of first-degree murder or conspiracy to commit first-degree murder she has been charged with.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both indicted on multiple counts in the deaths of her two children, Tylee and Joshua. The couple is also facing charges related to the murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy. In addition, Vallow has also been indicted on conspiracy charges relating to the shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Vallow's children were last seen in September 2019 and reported missing in November by their grandparents. The couple never reported the children missing and refused to cooperate with investigators. They fled the state and were charged with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after they failed to physically produce their children to law enforcement.

Daybell was taken into custody in June 2020 after investigators found the remains of the two children on his property. Vallow was also arrested and committed to a physiatrist ward. Last month, a judge ruled that Vallow was competent to stand trial.

In a court motion explaining why they wanted to pursue the death penalty, prosecutors called Vallow's actions "especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifesting exceptional depravity."

Daybell is also facing the death penalty if he is convicted.