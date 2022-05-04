Lori Vallow Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted For Murdering Her 2 Kids

By Bill Galluccio

May 4, 2022

Lori Vallow
Photo: Madison County Jail

Prosecutors in Idaho said they are planning to seek the death penalty against Lori Vallow if she is convicted on any of the counts of first-degree murder or conspiracy to commit first-degree murder she has been charged with.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both indicted on multiple counts in the deaths of her two children, Tylee and Joshua. The couple is also facing charges related to the murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy. In addition, Vallow has also been indicted on conspiracy charges relating to the shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Vallow's children were last seen in September 2019 and reported missing in November by their grandparents. The couple never reported the children missing and refused to cooperate with investigators. They fled the state and were charged with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after they failed to physically produce their children to law enforcement.

Daybell was taken into custody in June 2020 after investigators found the remains of the two children on his property. Vallow was also arrested and committed to a physiatrist ward. Last month, a judge ruled that Vallow was competent to stand trial.

In a court motion explaining why they wanted to pursue the death penalty, prosecutors called Vallow's actions "especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifesting exceptional depravity."

Daybell is also facing the death penalty if he is convicted.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.