Muni Long Explains Her Past Songwriter Persona, How She Met JAY-Z & More
By Tony M. Centeno
May 4, 2022
Muni Long is truly flourishing as a singer than a writer nowadays. iHeartRadio's On The Verge Artist, who used to write songs from plenty of accomplished artists, apparently finds herself curving artists who still asks her to write songs for them.
During her interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, May 4, Muni Long touched on a number of subjects including her upcoming Public Displays Of Affection deluxe album and the challenges songwriters face during their careers. The Florida native, who previously wrote hit songs under her government name Priscilla Renea, also discussed her transition from a buzzing songwriter to a prominent recording artist.
"Priscilla is gone. She's never coming back," Muni Long said. "I think people are like slowly coming around because a bunch of artists that I look up to and have really admired some legends some new. We start having a conversation and then eventually it gets around to like 'So do you write songs? You still write?' I'm like 'no sorry I don't.'"
Muni Long had been singing and writing songs as Priscilla Renea since 2009. After working in the music industry for a decade, she changed her name to "Muni Long" and started writing music for herself. She dropped EP's like Black Like This (2020) and Nobody Knows, the latter dropped via Supergiant/Def Jam Recordings last year. Her breakthrough single "Hrs and Hrs" has been dominating the airwaves since late last year. The singer also dropped her new single "Another" last month.
During their conversation, Muni Long also described the moment when she met JAY-Z. Check out the clip below and watch the entire interview up top.