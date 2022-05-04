"Priscilla is gone. She's never coming back," Muni Long said. "I think people are like slowly coming around because a bunch of artists that I look up to and have really admired some legends some new. We start having a conversation and then eventually it gets around to like 'So do you write songs? You still write?' I'm like 'no sorry I don't.'"



Muni Long had been singing and writing songs as Priscilla Renea since 2009. After working in the music industry for a decade, she changed her name to "Muni Long" and started writing music for herself. She dropped EP's like Black Like This (2020) and Nobody Knows, the latter dropped via Supergiant/Def Jam Recordings last year. Her breakthrough single "Hrs and Hrs" has been dominating the airwaves since late last year. The singer also dropped her new single "Another" last month.



