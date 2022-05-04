Ohio Man Who Was Duct-Taped To Airplane Seat Receives Jail Time

Maxwell Berry, a 23-year-old resident of Norwalk, was flying from Philadelphia to Miami in July of 2021 when he started an alcohol-induced disruption. He shouted at other Frontier passengers and assaulted two female flight attendants.

According to FOX NEWS, court documents detailed Berry spilling a drink on himself and getting up to change his shirt in the bathroom. He came out without a shirt on and wondered around the plane, only to assault another flight attendant before they duct-taped him to his seat. He continued to shout foul language during the flight and was gagged.

Upon arrival of the Miami International Airport; Berry was arrested and the flight crew were suspended and put on paid leave for their actions.