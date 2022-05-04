Ohio Man Who Was Duct-Taped To Airplane Seat Receives Jail Time
By Logan DeLoye
May 4, 2022
Maxwell Berry, a 23-year-old resident of Norwalk, was flying from Philadelphia to Miami in July of 2021 when he started an alcohol-induced disruption. He shouted at other Frontier passengers and assaulted two female flight attendants.
According to FOX NEWS, court documents detailed Berry spilling a drink on himself and getting up to change his shirt in the bathroom. He came out without a shirt on and wondered around the plane, only to assault another flight attendant before they duct-taped him to his seat. He continued to shout foul language during the flight and was gagged.
Upon arrival of the Miami International Airport; Berry was arrested and the flight crew were suspended and put on paid leave for their actions.
Berry has recently been sentenced to two months of jail time on three counts of assault. He is also expected to pay a fine of $2,500 and over $1,500 in restitution. He plead guilty in February and has until the beginning of August to turn himself in.
FOX NEWS stated that the maximum sentence that Berry could have been given was a year and a half in jail and $15,000 worth of fines.
According to ABC NEWS, video footage of the incident recorded by passengers reached a combined total of over 13 million views. Berry's lawyer said that this event tarnished his client's stellar reputation, causing Berry to be rejected from various financial jobs after college.