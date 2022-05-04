Paramore's Hayley Williams Is Taking Her Love Of Emo To A Whole New Level

By Katrina Nattress

May 4, 2022

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images North America

Hayley Williams literally grew up in the emo scene, and she's taking her love for it to a whole new level with a new podcast series called Everything Is Emo, where she'll tell the genre's history, up to present day, speak about her time in Paramore, and share playlists with fans that include both classic emo tracks and songs by up-and-coming artists.

"Not long ago, people started calling me a 'veteran' of my scene and of the music industry," the singer-songwriter said in a statement. "It sounds so funny to me because most of the time I still feel like a fan. The serious truth is I have, in fact, grown up in this scene for the last two decades. I guess that’s a pretty long time. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to publicly nerd out about bands and songs that make my favourite subgenre feel like home to me. And while it will be fun to take some trips down memory lane, I’m just as excited, if not more, to play music from new artists I’m discovering all the time."

"Everything Is Emo is meant to feel like a conversation with other fans of the genre, young and (ahem) old," Williams continued. "There’s going to be plenty of interaction, which I hope will feel somewhat reminiscent of the message boards and forums I used to frequent as a teenage scene kid. More than anything, I hope music fans and artists alike will be psyched to hear a highly considered spectrum of 'EMO' in all its forms. And yeah, of course you’ll hear some Paramore."

Listen to the first episode of the 20-part series at BBC Sounds.

Paramore
