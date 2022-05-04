This Colorado City Is One Of The Top Places To Raise A Family In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

May 4, 2022

Cheerful Middle Eastern Family Of Three Having Fun Together At Home
Photo: Getty Images

Niche recently released their 2022 list of the "Best Cities to Raise a Family in America," and one Colorado city made the cut.

That honor goes to Boulder!

The city got high marks for its public schools (A+), nightlife (A+), and of course, family-friendliness (A). The median home value is $700,000, and 48% of people own their homes in the city.

Here's a review from a current resident:

"Boulder is very much it’s own place and you won’t find another place like it. It is extremely health-conscious, liberal and safe. You can go on a beautiful hike less then 5 minutes from home! The restaurants are a delight, but expensive, however worth it in my opinion. It’s vegan friendly and highly educated. The mental health resources are stellar as well. Commercial, big boxed stores are coming in more and more but less so then in most towns."

These are the Top 15 places to raise a family in the nation, according to Niche:

  1. Naperville, Illinois
  2. The Woodlands, Texas
  3. Arlington, Virginia
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  8. Bellevue, Washington
  9. Irvine, California
  10. Plano, Texas
  11. Berkeley, California
  12. Richardson, Texas
  13. Sunnyvale, California
  14. Madison, Wisconsin
  15. Carlsbad, California

Click HERE to check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.