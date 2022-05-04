This Colorado City Is One Of The Top Places To Raise A Family In The U.S.

Niche recently released their 2022 list of the "Best Cities to Raise a Family in America," and one Colorado city made the cut.

That honor goes to Boulder!

The city got high marks for its public schools (A+), nightlife (A+), and of course, family-friendliness (A). The median home value is $700,000, and 48% of people own their homes in the city.

Here's a review from a current resident:

"Boulder is very much it’s own place and you won’t find another place like it. It is extremely health-conscious, liberal and safe. You can go on a beautiful hike less then 5 minutes from home! The restaurants are a delight, but expensive, however worth it in my opinion. It’s vegan friendly and highly educated. The mental health resources are stellar as well. Commercial, big boxed stores are coming in more and more but less so then in most towns."

These are the Top 15 places to raise a family in the nation, according to Niche:

Naperville, Illinois The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Overland Park, Kansas Columbia, Maryland Ann Arbor, Michigan Cambridge, Massachusetts Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Plano, Texas Berkeley, California Richardson, Texas Sunnyvale, California Madison, Wisconsin Carlsbad, California

Click HERE to check out the full report.