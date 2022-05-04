This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Colorado

If you're craving something crispy, juicy, and bursting with savory flavor, you're probably thinking about the king of comfort food: fried chicken. While the practice of frying chicken goes back centuries, the American South is credited for popularizing this delicious dish.

You can find fried chicken just about anywhere in the country, so where can you find the best version in Colorado? Mashed found the best places serving up tasty fried chicken in each state.

According to the website, Juniper Valley Ranch has the best fried chicken in the whole state!

Here's why writers picked this family farm's restaurant:

"The best fried chicken in the state of Colorado can be found in the middle of nowhere at a family farm that has been around for more than 100 years. Juniper Valley Ranch, located about 20 miles south of Colorado Springs, has been serving fried chicken since 1951, and patrons continuously sing their praises, with the fried chicken taking center stage. Order the yummy Skillet Fried Chicken, which comes with an appetizer, sides, a dessert, and a drink."