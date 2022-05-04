This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Florida

If you're craving something crispy, juicy, and bursting with savory flavor, you're probably thinking about the king of comfort food: fried chicken. While the practice of frying chicken goes back centuries, the American South is credited for popularizing this delicious dish.

You can find fried chicken just about anywhere in the country, so where can you find the best version in Florida? Mashed found the best places serving up tasty fried chicken in each state.

According to the website, The Regional has the best fried chicken in the whole state!

Here's why writers picked this South Florida restaurant:

"The greatest fried chicken in Florida can be discovered at The Regional, a restaurant in West Palm Beach. The Regional's founder and chef is a woman named Lindsay Autry, who is regarded as one of the best chefs in the nation. Try the Fried Chicken Thighs that are brined in sweet tea, and you too will fall in love. You can also get a Fried Chicken Bucket at The Regional that comes with 12 pieces of chicken, a pint of coleslaw, and bread and butter pickles. Come home with this bucket, and you will be the hero of your household."