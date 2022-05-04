This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Washington

If you're craving something crispy, juicy, and bursting with savory flavor, you're probably thinking about the king of comfort food: fried chicken. While the practice of frying chicken goes back centuries, the American South is credited for popularizing this delicious dish.

You can find fried chicken just about anywhere in the country, so where can you find the best version in Washington state? Mashed found the best places serving up tasty fried chicken in each state.

According to the website, King's Hardware has the best fried chicken in the whole state!

Here's why writers picked this food haven:

"King's Hardware is not only the restaurant to visit for the best fried chicken in Seattle, it's the place to be for the best fried chicken anywhere in the state of Washington. Their Crispy Chicken Sandwich is leaps and bounds better than the typical fast food chicken sandwich. This King's Hardware sandwich comes with a fried chicken breast that is amazingly crispy, along with pickles, lettuce, a special sauce, and a side of waffle fries. Reviewers love the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and you will too."