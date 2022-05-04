This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 4, 2022

Close-up photo of fried chicken on white plate
Photo: Getty Images

If you're craving something crispy, juicy, and bursting with savory flavor, you're probably thinking about the king of comfort food: fried chicken. While the practice of frying chicken goes back centuries, the American South is credited for popularizing this delicious dish.

You can find fried chicken just about anywhere in the country, so where can you find the best version in Washington state? Mashed found the best places serving up tasty fried chicken in each state.

According to the website, King's Hardware has the best fried chicken in the whole state!

Here's why writers picked this food haven:

"King's Hardware is not only the restaurant to visit for the best fried chicken in Seattle, it's the place to be for the best fried chicken anywhere in the state of Washington. Their Crispy Chicken Sandwich is leaps and bounds better than the typical fast food chicken sandwich. This King's Hardware sandwich comes with a fried chicken breast that is amazingly crispy, along with pickles, lettuce, a special sauce, and a side of waffle fries. Reviewers love the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and you will too."

You can find King's Hardware at 5225 Ballard Ave NW in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click HERE to check out more places serving up delicious fried chicken.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.