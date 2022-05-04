'Toddlers And Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey's Cause Of Death Revealed

Former Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey, 16, died by suicide, her family confirmed in a statement issued to TMZ on Tuesday (May 3) night.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," the family said in the statement.

"She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall," the family added.