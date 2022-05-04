Tom Cruise shared his thoughts on Lady Gaga's contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack in the latest episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday (May 3.)

The actor had nothing but praise for Gaga's new Top Gun song "Hold My Hand." He told Corden, “There was just a sound and something we were looking for, it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie. She’s amazing.” He continued, “It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. Things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”

Cruise also revealed that the "Shallow" singer is "not just on the soundtrack, she actually helped to compose the score." On Monday (May 2), Gaga posted a photo with the actor after he attended one of her shows in Las Vegas. “I love you my friend," she wrote in the caption. Cruise later gushed to Corden about the performance, “It was incredible. Last time I saw a live concert, it was Lady Gaga two years ago. I went to go thank her when we were starting to work on the final pieces of Top Gun. She’s extraordinary. She’s an actress, a jazz singer, pop singer — her talent is just boundless.”

Watch the interview below.