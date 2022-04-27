Lady Gaga's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Song Is A 'Love Letter To The World'

Lady Gaga officially announced her role in the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack today (April 27.) The singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside the new song's release date (May 3.) Earlier this month, fans noticed an official poster for the film outside of a movie theater that listed Gaga in the music credits. Although some speculated that it could be photoshop due to no official announcement, Gaga has confirmed the news:

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. “Hold My Hand.”

🎶 But if you decide to

I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go till the end 🎶

See the announcement below.