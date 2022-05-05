Billie Eilish Shares Candid Met Gala Pics Featuring All Her Famous Friends

Billie Eilish's gothic-inspired look stunned on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night (May 2). The singer clearly had a good time at the soiree — she's shared a handful of behind the scenes posts on Instagram — and one of those featured an ensemble of famous friends.

Eilish shared a slideshow of candid photos of her and her pals goofing around during Fashion's Biggest Night. One was a blurry shot of her, Lizzo, and Bella and Gigi Hadid. Another showed the star huddled with Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Jenna Ortega, Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlain in the bathroom (stars, they're just like us). The last featured Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele, which is fitting given Eilish's dress was Gucci and Leto starred in the recent film about the designer family.

On the red carpet, Eilish told La La Anthony that she was "in a good place" and feeling much less nervous compared to last year's gala. "I just want to have fun and talk and socialize.” Looks like she achieved that goal!

She captioned the post "monday," because, you know, it was just a typical Monday night. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall...

See Eilish's Instagram post below.