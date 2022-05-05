Here's Why Snoop Dogg Is Considering Going Bald
By Tony M. Centeno
May 5, 2022
Snoop Dogg has rocked his hair in numerous styles over the years from cornrows to straight up permed. Although he's been stuck on his extensive dreads lately, the Doggfather is now considering chopping it all off.
In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, May 4, Joyner Lucas is seen riding around with Snoop in a car when he asked him when he's going to cut his hair. Lucas hilariously asked if Snoop was willing to wait until he's got three dreads left like Stevie Wonder.
"When you gon' cut that b***h off?" Lucas asked Snoop with a grin. "Cuz you know your s**t growing back. I know you be in the mirror like 'damn' everyday!"
"I might have to," Snoop laughed. "I was just saying to my wife like 'I may have to go bald-headed in a minute' and wear wigs and s**t, f**k it! Everybody else wearing muthaf**kin' wigs. I'll get a whole muthaf**kin' closet full of wigs."
Snoop Dogg has never gone bald in the 30 years that the Death Row Records owner has been in the music industry. We've seen him with short and shoulder-length locks as well as nearly every other type of hair style over the years from jheri curls, cornrows, braids, straight and permed, and dreads. If he did go bald, he may look like an entirely different person. Snoop didn't confirm whether or not he was serious about cutting off his current, long dreads, but he would make a big statement if he did.
The footage of Lucas and Snoop was shot back in November when Lucas gave Snoop a gold chain and pendant that has the Long Beach rapper's parents on it. Watch the full clip below.