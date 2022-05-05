Here's Why Snoop Dogg Is Considering Going Bald

"I might have to," Snoop laughed. "I was just saying to my wife like 'I may have to go bald-headed in a minute' and wear wigs and s**t, f**k it! Everybody else wearing muthaf**kin' wigs. I'll get a whole muthaf**kin' closet full of wigs."



Snoop Dogg has never gone bald in the 30 years that the Death Row Records owner has been in the music industry. We've seen him with short and shoulder-length locks as well as nearly every other type of hair style over the years from jheri curls, cornrows, braids, straight and permed, and dreads. If he did go bald, he may look like an entirely different person. Snoop didn't confirm whether or not he was serious about cutting off his current, long dreads, but he would make a big statement if he did.



The footage of Lucas and Snoop was shot back in November when Lucas gave Snoop a gold chain and pendant that has the Long Beach rapper's parents on it. Watch the full clip below.

