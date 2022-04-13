Snoop Dogg Hints At Death Row, Bad Boy Collaboration

“We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” Snoop said in the teaser. “We can take this Bad Boy x Death Row what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”



Back in the '90s, the heads of both labels, Suge Knight and Sean "Diddy" Combs, fanned the flames that heated up the beef between Bad Boy MC The Notorious B.I.G. and Death Row rapper 2Pac. After both artists were shot and killed just six months apart, Diddy and Snoop Dogg called for a truce between the West and the East in 1997. Since then, the rivalry that once existed between both labels dissipated over time.



Now, Snoop wants both labels to come together to make something even more memorable than their shady past. The rapper, who was also named Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam, also had a message for those who don't approve of his intentions for both Death Row and Bad Boy.



“Shut the f**k up and stop being brainwashed," Snoop said. "I love Puff, I love his kids now n***a what’s happening? I own Death Row so I do what the f**k I want to do."



Drink Champs' new episode featuring Snoop Dogg premieres on Thursday, April 14.