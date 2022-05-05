Joey Bada$$ Explains Why He Needed Therapy After First Film Role

"I’m not gon’ lie, I had to do therapy after I shot Two Distant Strangers because it was a lot of internalization," Joey Bada$$ explained. "I remember the first scene in the movie, when I’m coming out of the girl’s apartment and police see me and they slam me on the floor. I remember shooting that in real time and it was people driving by, they would stop, and they would roll down their window and they’d be like, “Yo, is this real? Or is this for a movie? What’s going on? You good?” It’s traumatic for these innocent bystanders as well."



Joey Bada$$ has taken on several acting roles in TV series like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Grown-ish, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. However, none of those roles drove him to therapy the way Two Distant Strangers did.



Outside of movies, the rapper recently dropped off two new songs this year, "Head High" and "The REV3NGE."

