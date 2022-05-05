Kidd Creole Receives Prison Sentence After Manslaughter Conviction

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve. This case makes clear that if you commit violent crime, we will hold you accountable, and I thank our team for their hard work achieving justice in this matter.”



Glover was approached by Jolly as the veteran rapper was walking down East 43rd Street between Lexington and Third Avenues in Midtown, N.Y. After they got into an argument over Jolly's alleged sexual advance, Glover proceeded to stab Jolly in the torso two times with a steak knife. Once the rapper fled the scene, tourists found Jolly and called 911. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Glover reportedly went to his office, cleaned the weapon, and ditched it in a sewer near the subway in the Bronx. He was arrested by police the following day.



“He approached me. I got a little nervous,” Glover said in a video statement before he learned about Jolly's death. “So then I tried to back up a little bit, and he moved forward, and then I just took the knife and stabbed him … I wish I never would have seen him. It’s all my fault, because I chose to stab him. I have to take responsibility for that.”



Following his release, Glover will remain under post-release supervision for five years.