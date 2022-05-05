Mountains Lion Already Seen Several Times This Month On Arizona Trail Cams

A mountain lion has already been spotted "several times" on trail cams this month passing through Tucson, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

News 4 Tucson KVOA reported that the most recent sighting occurred at Sweetwater Drive near Saguaro National Park West.

No action has been taken at this time. The Arizona Game and Fish Department urges anyone who spots a mountain lion to call 623-236-7201 to help staff monitor the animal's behavior and location.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote on Facebook:

"A mountain lion sighted on a trail cam three times this month and last off Sweetwater Dr. near Saguaro Natl. Park West. Elusive & rarely seen, they are more common than most area residents think. Public safety is among our top wildlife management priorities. Call 623-236-7201 if seen to help us monitor their actions/locations."