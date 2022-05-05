Texas Pup Breaks World Record As The Tallest Boy In The World

By Ginny Reese

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas pup has broken the world record for being the world's tallest boy, reported KXAN. Zeus is a two-year-old American Great Dane.

Zeus broke the Guinness World Record for standing at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness recently confirmed that our furry friend is the world's tallest living male dog.

Brittany Davis, Zeus' owner, lives in Bedford, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth. Davis told Guinness that she had always wanted the breed known as the "Apollo of Dogs." Great Danes are known for being easygoing, loving, and quite large, according to the American Kennel Club.

Davis said she got Zeus from her brother when he was just eight weeks old. She said, "He’s been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws." It's no surprise that Zeus was the biggest puppy in his litter.

The Davis has three miniature Australian shepherds and a cat as well, so Zeus is definitely the biggest pet in his family.

See a photo of Zeus below:

