Texas Realtor Breaks His Own World Record For The Third Time

A Texas realtor broke his own Guinness World Record for the third time by selling nearly $2.5 billion worth of homes in 2020.

Ben Caballero, the owner of HomesUSA.com, individually sold 6,438 homes in 2020 worth $2.46 billion, a time where interest rates and inventory were low, according to MySanAntonio. This is Caballero's third world record — he broke a record in 2018 by selling 3,556 homes in 2016 and then broke that record the following year with 5,801 sales in 2018. He holds the title for "Most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent-current."

"One Guinness World Record title is the honor of a lifetime. But three? It's simply stunning," Caballero, who is from Dallas, said in a news release. "Developing leading-edge real estate technology rewards me for doing something I love every day. This award certainly is the icing on the cake."

Caballero, the No. 1 ranked real estate agent in the country since 2013, has sold 43,265 homes worth nearly $15.2 billion in volume between 2004 and 2020. To accomplish this, the realtor worked directly with more than 60 builders in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio.

Caballero became the first real estate agent to exceed $1 billion in total home sales in 2015.