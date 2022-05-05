These Florida Zip Codes Have The Most Expensive Homes

Affluent neighborhoods aren't hard to spot nowadays, especially when you drive through certain suburbs. Mansions, manicured lawns, vast property space, nice-looking cars -- these are usually the hallmarks of homeowners who got stacks of money. People are endlessly curious about the lives of the rich, and you might be living close to them.

Stacker scoured some data to find zip codes with the most expensive homes for every state. Researchers "compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow website. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021," according to the website.

The most expensive zip code in Florida is 33109 on Fisher Island. Located in Miami-Dade County, the average home value in this community is $3,351,865. Niche says 87% of people own their homes here. Nearly 400 people live on Fisher Island.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive zip codes in the Sunshine State:

33109 Fisher Island 33921 Boca Grande 34216 Anna Maria 33149 Key Biscayne 33122 Doral 33146 (Coral Gables) 33924 (Captiva) 32461 (Panama City Beach) 33036 (Islamorada) 33156 (Pinecrest)

Click HERE to check out Stacker's full report.