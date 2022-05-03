This Is The Most Expensive Miami Home On The Market

The housing market in the Magic City is always buzzing with modest homes and luxurious locations, but what's the most expensive one on the market?

We looked at Zillow and searched for homes currently listed for sale in the Miami area. After sorting the prices from highest to lowest, a massive property in the Brickell neighborhood claimed the top spot.

Selling for a whopping $150 million, this estate comes with two mansions for a total of 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms! The listing provides more details about this "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity:

"Miami’s Arsht Estate: a magnificent 4+ acre parcel directly on Biscayne Bay that is comprised of 2 homes, each w/ sweeping views of Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, & 400’ of water. The main residence, Indian Spring, was built in 1999 & designed for entertaining w/formal living room, Grand Salon, dining room, & Garden Room overlooking the terrace, pool, & bay. It includes a gourmet kitchen, office, 5BR/5BA/4 ½ BA, + 2 BR/2 BA guest suite, 6-car gar & tennis court. Villa Serena was built by W J Bryan in 1913 & has been expertly restored. Astonishing views are captured from the living room, dining room, sitting rooms, primary BR, office, & 2nd floor BRs. Across the lush grounds find a 2-BR guesthouse atop a 3-car gar. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity in the heart of Miami.