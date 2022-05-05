This Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Louisiana

Dining out at a restaurant is usually a great way to spend time with loved ones while enjoying a nice meal. But what can make that dining experience even more memorable? A unique theme!

LoveFood found the best themed restaurants in each state that are sure to offer you a chance to escape from the real world for a little while as you enjoy a delicious meal. According to the site:

"There's no need to travel far for a one-of-a-kind experience that makes you feel like you're a world away. From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism."

So which Louisiana eatery is the best themed restaurant in the state?

The New Orleans Vampire Cafe