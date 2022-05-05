This Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
May 5, 2022
Dining out at a restaurant is usually a great way to spend time with loved ones while enjoying a nice meal. But what can make that dining experience even more memorable? A unique theme!
LoveFood found the best themed restaurants in each state that are sure to offer you a chance to escape from the real world for a little while as you enjoy a delicious meal. According to the site:
"There's no need to travel far for a one-of-a-kind experience that makes you feel like you're a world away. From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism."
So which Louisiana eatery is the best themed restaurant in the state?
The New Orleans Vampire Cafe
The Vampire Cafe is the perfect place for creatures of the night to grab a bite – of food, of course. From the vampire filet and Dracula burger to the vampire chocolate bats and "bloodiest" Mary, there is no shortage of appropriately-themed food and drinks at this unique New Orleans establishment. Plus, their rosemary roasted elephant garlic and toast is the perfect option to ward off any unwanted attention from the undead.
The Vampire Cafe is located at 801 Royal Street in New Orleans.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Dining at the Vampire Café is basically carte blanche to go wild with the puns. Those who've been say that the food is to die for, with no boring options on the menu. Options to sink your teeth into include the Dracula burger, deviled eggs and 'stake' tartare. Round off the meal with a blood orange creme brûlée and perhaps a 'blood type' cocktail. Even the wine is vampire-themed."
