This Restaurant Has The Best Soup In Louisiana

Whether you want to warm up on a cool day or simply enjoy a hearty, comforting meal, nothing quite compares to digging into a bowl of your favorite soup. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best soup in each state, using reviews found on Yelp. According to the site:

"Enjoyed in a cup or in a bowl, at home or out on the go, soup is one of the few versatile dishes that tastes magnificent no matter what the setting. ... Even though nothing is quite like simmering your own soup at home, we came up with a list of places where you can either order in (or enjoy out) a delicious bowl of soup."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best soup in the state?

Cafe Amelie

Located in New Orleans, Cafe Amelie has been a staple in the Crescent City since it opened in 2005 inside the 150-year old Princess of Monaco Courtyard and Carriage House. Their extensive menu has plenty of Southern favorites, but also has delectable gumbo and soups of the day.

Cafe Amelie is located at 900 Royal Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best soup in Louisiana:

"Cafe Amelie in New Orleans prepares delectable soups that are fit for a royal. In face, the cafe is named after Amelie Miltonberger, who was the mother of Princess Alice, the first American princess of Monaco. Cafe Amelie is housed right where Amelie and Alice once lived and is known for their beautiful atmosphere. Come for the soups, stay for the gorgeous courtyard views."

