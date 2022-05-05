This Restaurant Has The Best Chinese Takeout In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
May 5, 2022
There are many wonderful things about Chinese food. The variety of dishes, the unique flavors, and of course, how well it can be packed for takeout. It's one of the most popular options for days you don't feel like cooking or you don't feel like sitting down in a restaurant.
There are thousands of Chinese restaurants offering takeout, so which ones stand out from the rest? Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the best Chinese takeout in every state.
"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get Chinese takeout in every state across the U.S.," according to the website.
The top pick for Colorado is Overseas 101!
Here's what writers had to say about this humble restaurant:
"Overseas 101 is described by reviewers as a hole in the wall that's a hidden gem in Colorado Springs. They described the food as 'beyond good,' 'delicious,' and 'so flavorful' and noted that the portions are huge. The cream cheese wontons and tofu and wonton soup are two of the restaurant's most popular dishes, and reviewers also praised the sesame chicken and crab rangoons."
You can find Overseas 101 at 5166 N Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs.
Click HERE to check out more U.S. restaurants offering Chinese takeout.