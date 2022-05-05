Video Shows Giants Fan Getting Dropped In Fight Outside Dodger Stadium

Another viral fight broke out at a Major League Baseball stadium on Wednesday (May 5)

The Twitter account @mlb_fights shared a video of a man in a white t-shirt and another wearing a San Francisco Giants Joe Panik jersey trading punches outside Dodger Stadium Wednesday (May 5) night following Los Angeles Dodgers' 9-1 victory against the arch rival Giants.

The man in the white t-shirt connects on multiple punches, including a knockout blow that resulted in the Giants fan's hat falling off his head as he hits the pavement backside first.

The incident took place one night after a viral video showed Chicago Cubs fans fighting in the bleachers at Wrigley Field.