Watch Justin Bieber Soulfully Cover 'Mama' By Boyz II Men

Hailey recently opened up about her "very scary" medical emergency last month in a candid Youtube video. She suffered a TIA – a Transient Ischemic Attack, otherwise called a mini-stroke. Her scans showed that she experienced a lack of oxygen to her brain, caused by a blood clot. After a follow-up visit, she was diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO - a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth. She underwent a procedure to close the PFO which she says went "very smoothly."

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she said.