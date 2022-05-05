Watch Justin Bieber Soulfully Cover 'Mama' By Boyz II Men

By Yashira C.

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber shared a clip to TikTok tonight (May 5) of Justin Bieber soulfully covering "Mama" by Boyz II Men.

The "Honest" singer is seen in a black and white video showing off his vocal chops while playing the piano. Hailey gushed about her husband in the caption writing "he’s really good at singing" alongside a smiling teary-eyed emoji. Fans shared similar thoughts writing in the model's comments, "Hailey you are literally living everyone's pre teen dream, "How do u feel to hear him everytime," and "GOD BLESS YOU HAILEY FOR SHARING THIS WITH US."

Watch the video clip below.

@haileybieber

🥹 he’s really good at singing.

♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber

Hailey recently opened up about her "very scary" medical emergency last month in a candid Youtube video. She suffered a TIA – a Transient Ischemic Attack, otherwise called a mini-stroke. Her scans showed that she experienced a lack of oxygen to her brain, caused by a blood clot. After a follow-up visit, she was diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO - a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth. She underwent a procedure to close the PFO which she says went "very smoothly."

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she said.

