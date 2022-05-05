Watch Justin Bieber Soulfully Cover 'Mama' By Boyz II Men
By Yashira C.
May 6, 2022
Hailey Bieber shared a clip to TikTok tonight (May 5) of Justin Bieber soulfully covering "Mama" by Boyz II Men.
The "Honest" singer is seen in a black and white video showing off his vocal chops while playing the piano. Hailey gushed about her husband in the caption writing "he’s really good at singing" alongside a smiling teary-eyed emoji. Fans shared similar thoughts writing in the model's comments, "Hailey you are literally living everyone's pre teen dream, "How do u feel to hear him everytime," and "GOD BLESS YOU HAILEY FOR SHARING THIS WITH US."
Watch the video clip below.
Hailey recently opened up about her "very scary" medical emergency last month in a candid Youtube video. She suffered a TIA – a Transient Ischemic Attack, otherwise called a mini-stroke. Her scans showed that she experienced a lack of oxygen to her brain, caused by a blood clot. After a follow-up visit, she was diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO - a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth. She underwent a procedure to close the PFO which she says went "very smoothly."
"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she said.