Hailey Bieber's Medical Emergency Revealed

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her "very scary" medical emergency last month. In a candid Youtube video posted today (April 27), the model revealed the details behind her hospitalization.

Hailey started off the video by saying she wanted to tell the story in her "own words." She described sitting at breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, before feeling a "weird sensation" in her right arm. Her fingertips also felt "numb and weird" and she "couldn't speak" when Justin asked if she was okay. "The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out," she added. "Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke." A medic nearby began examining her as an ambulance was called and the facial drooping lasted about 30 seconds, however, she still struggled to get words out when asked questions.

"By the time I got to the emergency room, I was pretty much back to normal – [I] could talk, [I] wasn't having any issues with my face or my arm." While undergoing testing overnight in the hospital, it was revealed that she suffered a TIA – a Transient Ischemic Attack, otherwise called a mini-stroke. Her scans showed that she experienced a lack of oxygen to her brain, caused by a blood clot. Doctors said that the three recent events that led to her stroke included birth control, COVID, and frequent travel. After a follow-up visit, she was diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO - a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth. She underwent a procedure to close the PFO which she says went "very smoothly."

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she concluded.

Watch the full video below.