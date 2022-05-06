Adele Says She 'Can't Wait To Be 60' In Stunning New Birthday Photoshoot

Adele celebrated her 34th birthday with fans by posting some beautiful shots from a new photoshoot. The songstress posted the photos to her Instagram on Thursday, May 6, giving fans some uplifting insight into her mental state on her birthday. We're happy to report that she seems to be doing great!

"What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for," she captioned the post.