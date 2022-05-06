Adele Says She 'Can't Wait To Be 60' In Stunning New Birthday Photoshoot
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 6, 2022
Adele celebrated her 34th birthday with fans by posting some beautiful shots from a new photoshoot. The songstress posted the photos to her Instagram on Thursday, May 6, giving fans some uplifting insight into her mental state on her birthday. We're happy to report that she seems to be doing great!
"What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for," she captioned the post.
"Thank you for the birthday love as always x," she concluded and she's not only referring to her fans but her superstar fans as well! Fellow stars like Katy Perry, Hailey Beiber, and Kris Jenner were among the 3 million likes on the post. Beyoncé also wished the singer a Happy Birthday on her website.
The last we've really seen of Adele was her emotional video announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency just one day before it was set to debut. She promised to reschedule the dates and months later she's sticking to her word. The singer is reportedly "close to finalizing a deal" that would finally get her show up and running.