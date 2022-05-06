Cops Reveal Why Huge Shark Was Dangling At Florida High School

Police officers rushed to a Florida high school Thursday morning (May 5) after students and staff discovered something creepy, WJXT reported.

Students flooded social media with pictures of a huge dead shark dangling from the rafters of Ponte Vedra High School. St. Johns County School District confirmed to reporters that the creature has since been cut down and removed from the premises. St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies believe the shocking act to be a prank.

School officials have also identified five students as possible suspects in the case. The high school also turned over surveillance video of the shark getting hung up to local authorities for investigation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is also involved in the investigation, according to reporters.

Officials haven't revealed what kind of shark it is, but reporters surmise it may be a sandbar shark. If so, the suspects may face wildlife violations since sandbar sharks cannot be harvested for recreational or commercial use in Florida. Trespassing and criminal mischief charges may also be on the table, a local lawyer told the news station.

Julian Chandlee, a Ponte Vedra High junior at the high school, called the alleged prank "gruesome."

"It’s kind of gruesome. I’ll be honest. That’s a pretty big shark, too," the student told WJXT. "It’s in the main courtyard. There are some steps that go up to the main hall, and that’s right over the steps, so it’s in a pretty major spot."