Texas Angler Catches 9.5-Foot Tiger Shark: 'Exhausting But Exciting'

A Texas angler made an "exhausting but exciting" catch this week.

Michael Ploch, a fisherman from San Antonio, caught a 9.5-foot tiger shark at Port Aransas beach on Thursday (April 28), according to MySanAntonio.

Alongside his friend Patrick Reyes of Poteet, Ploch used a drone to drop his baited hook near the end of the Port Aransas South Jetty, the beach shared on Facebook.

"After the shark bit, Ploch walked his rod and reel down the pier, toward shore, and dropped it to his friend, standing on the beach below. Ploch then ran down to shore, took the rod again and reeled the beast in from there," the Port Aransas South Jetty said on Facebok.

Ploch said he fought the tiger shark for over two hours. After measuring it and taking photos, Ploch released the tiger shark back into the ocean.

"It was exhausting but exciting to catch one of my bucket list sharks. I have been saltwater fishing for the last five years, but have been grateful to learn a lot of pointers from local fishermen that helped me land this fish," Ploch told MySanAntonio.

You can watch the video below.