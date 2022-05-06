Death Row Records' First Lady Jewell Has Reportedly Passed Away

Singer Jewell Caples, who was the first woman to sign to Death Row Records, has reportedly passed away. She was 54.



On Friday, May 6, her former labelmate Daz Dillinger took to Instagram to announce the singer's passing. Although the rapper paid homage to her career, he did not confirm a cause of death. So far, Jewell's family has not issued a statement regarding her status. Nonetheless, the news of her passing has saddened not just the Hip-Hop community but also her longtime fans.



"🌹RIP 🌹REST N PEACE 🌹@iamjewellcaples," Dillinger wrote. "IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING. WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER 🌹🌹🌹 CLASSIC MUSIC 🎼 FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING"