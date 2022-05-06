Death Row Records' First Lady Jewell Has Reportedly Passed Away
By Tony M. Centeno
May 6, 2022
Singer Jewell Caples, who was the first woman to sign to Death Row Records, has reportedly passed away. She was 54.
On Friday, May 6, her former labelmate Daz Dillinger took to Instagram to announce the singer's passing. Although the rapper paid homage to her career, he did not confirm a cause of death. So far, Jewell's family has not issued a statement regarding her status. Nonetheless, the news of her passing has saddened not just the Hip-Hop community but also her longtime fans.
"🌹RIP 🌹REST N PEACE 🌹@iamjewellcaples," Dillinger wrote. "IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING. WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER 🌹🌹🌹 CLASSIC MUSIC 🎼 FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING"
Jewell Caples was signed to Death Row Records in 1992. The First Lady of Suge Knight's Death Row went on to appear on a handful of classic albums like the Deep Cover soundtrack, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Snoop Dogg's Murder Was The Case soundtrack, 2Pac's All Eyez On Me, the Above The Rim soundtrack and so many more. She's sung hooks on notable records like 2Pac’s “Thug Passion,” Dr. Dre’s “Dre Day,” and Snoop Dogg’s “Gin & Juice” Over the course of her career, Jewell worked with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Lady of Rage, KCi & JoJo, Redman, Prodigy, Kool G Rap and more.
Jewell had a few solid records of her own like “Woman To Woman,” which reach No. 72 on the Billboard Top 100 in the 90s. However, her debut album Black Diamond was reportedly shelved by Death Row until it was sold in the 2000s. In 2011, she released her memoir My Blood, My Sweat, My Tears which talked about her time on the label and other controversial stories about her career, Dr. Dre and more.
Rest in peace Jewell, the First Lady of Death Row Records.