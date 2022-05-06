Detroit Woman Killed At Her Own Kitchen Table

36-year-old Princess Dobbs was sitting at her kitchen table with her sister, Precious, around 11:00 p.m when gunshots rang throughout their neighborhood. The gunshots, fired by a drive-by shooter driving a sedan, were shot directly into the home and killed Princess.

According to FOX2, the shooting happened on the 13500 block of Rockdale. Precious does not know what to do without her sister and is scarred from the incident.

"I'm numb. I don't have feeling. I don't know what do or say," she told FOX2. "I don't want anyone to have a memory of a loved one going like that. I don't wish that, I don't wish this feeling on anybody at all."

FOX2 mentioned that Princess was a mother of three children, one being a 2-year-old child.

"I feel empty. If you see Princess, you see Precious; if you see Precious, you see Princess," Precious shared. "It's not going to be that no more. It's just going to be me. That hurts. They don't know how bad they hurt me."

Police released a video that detailed the getaway car as a Chevrolet Cruze. The car quickly fled the crime scene. The suspect has not been identified and remains on the loose.