Popular Burger Joint Opening New Location In Raleigh

A fan-favorite burger restaurant is coming to Raleigh.

Shake Shack, a burger joint that has gained popularity across the country after expanding its New York-based restaurant to several different states is finally coming to the City of Oaks.

According to WRAL, the restaurant, which first launched as a hot dog stand inside Madison Square Park in New York City, will open its first full restaurant in Raleigh next year. A Shake Shack concession counter previously opened in PNC Arena, however a full stand-alone location has yet to open. The new spot will be in the Village District near the Flying Biscuit and Cape Fear Seafood Company.

The new Raleigh location, which is expected to open sometime in 2023, will be the chain's ninth in North Carolina. Shake Shack's first location in the Triangle opened in 2019 at Waverly Place in Cary. Another is planned for the Eastgate Crossing shopping center in Chapel Hill in the space formerly occupied by Zoes Kitchen, the news outlet reports.

According to its website, Shake Shack aims to be a "reflection of [each] community it's a part of, from partnering with local artists and ingredient purveyors, to hosting fundraisers with local non-profit partners and school groups."

For more information or to see the menu, check out Shake Shack's website here.