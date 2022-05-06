Texas Man Cuts Victim's Grass Before Stealing Lawn Mower

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police are looking for a man who stole a lawn mower from a homeowner. The interesting part? The suspect mowed the victim's lawn before stealing the appliance.

The Port Arthur Police Department has identified the suspect as Marcus Hubbard, according to WFLA. Although the alleged theft occurred on April 1, police this week released surveillance footage with hopes the public can help find Hubbard.

The video shows Hubbard removing the lawn mower and using it to cut the homeowner's grass. When police arrived to the house, Hubbard ran from the area, dragging the lawn mower behind him, according to WFLA. He ended up running away and leaving the lawn mower behind in an alley.

Anyone with information regarding Hubbard's whereabouts is asked to come forward.

You can watch the video below:

