Texas Robber Laughs When He Realizes Potential Victim Is Also Armed: WATCH

A robber in Houston, Texas, laughed and changed his mind when he realized his potential victim was also armed.

Two men arrived to a car dealership in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway around 5 p.m. on March 21, according to KWTX. One of the men walked into an office to ask an employee to test drive a car. In surveillance footage from the dealership, the man is seen lifting up his shirt to grab his gun. He stopped in his tracks, laughed it off and then bolted out the door when he realized the employee, who said "No!" also had a gun. The man took off running and the second suspect fled the scene in the Mercedes they arrived in.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers are now working to identify the suspect and a second suspect he is believed to be working with. The suspect is believed to be 28 to 40 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" and around 250 pounds with short black hair, a beard and a mustache. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and has at least one tattoo on his stomach. Police don't have a description for the suspect in the car.

It's unclear whether the suspect described is still at large. If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The whole incident was caught on the dealership's surveillance camera. You can watch the footage below: