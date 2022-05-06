This Is Florida's Most Famous Restaurant

Every state has its identity, especially when it comes to food. That's why Thrillist found the most famous restaurant in every state:

"Luckily, after tons of research, awkward cold calls, and several cross-country trips, we can name the most iconic restaurant in each state. To qualify for this list, a place had to have been around for 30+ years (all have been in business since at least 1980) and still be a crowd favorite."

Writers picked Joe's Stone Crab to represent Florida!

They also explain why they chose this seafood restaurant:

"Since Florida is home to many, many elderly people, it's fairly surprising we were able to find a restaurant older than most of them. While Joe's has opened up outposts across the country, the original has remained popular in Miami Beach since way back when. The only thing more famous than the iconic stone crabs are the people who've dined there: according to a book written about the restaurant, they include the likes of 'Sinatra, Ali, and Jennifer Lopez.' It's true, one of the judges from the 11th season of American Idol has eaten here!"