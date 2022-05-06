This Is The Cheapest Denver Home On The Market

The housing market is full of interesting listings and jaw-dropping finds. There are some affordable homes that are definitely worth checking out. We checked Zillow to see what's available for the cheapest rates in the Denver, Colorado area. After filtering from the lowest prices and excluding places currently under construction, a 624-square-foot home takes the top spot!

Located at 4305 W Exposition Ave., this house comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, and two parking spaces. It's selling for only $175,000!

The listing agent also makes it very clear you're going to have to do some work on the home to make it livable. They also provided more details about the small dwelling:

"Investor special! Once stood a stunning starter home in the up and coming historic Westwood community. The property sold for $265,000 in 2019. The home is currently Meth-Contaminated and will take some time to restore. The home also suffered from a fire. Fire damage unknown. Structure is still standing."

At least it doesn't look bad from the outside, based on the single photo provided. The Westwood house has been on the market since April 23. If you purchase the abode, Zillow estimates monthly payments being $932.

Click HERE to check out the full listing and tour information.