This Is The Most Popular Soft Drink In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
May 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Ice Tea is the most popular soft drink in the state of Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular soft drink, which Iced Tea as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Whether sweet or unsweetened, iced tea is the beverage of choice for those in Pennsylvania," Eat This, Not That wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most popular soft drink in every state:
- Alabama- Dr. Pepper
- Alaska- Red Bull
- Arizona- Tab
- Arkansas- Ginger Ale
- California- Cream Soda
- Colorado- Sweet Tea
- Connecticut- Squirt
- Delaware- Dr. Pepper
- Florida- Squirt
- Georgia- Nehi
- Hawaii- Diet Coke
- Idaho- Diet Coke
- Illinois- Jarritos
- Indiana- Sierra Mist
- Iowa- Squirt
- Kansas- Fanta
- Kentucky- Root Beer
- Louisiana- Sprite
- Maine- Root Beer
- Maryland- Jones Soda
- Massachusetts- Mountain Dew
- Michigan- Slurpees
- Minnesota- Orange Soda
- Mississippi- Sunkist
- Missouri- Faygo
- Montana- Pepsi
- Nebraska- Sprite
- Nevada- Crush
- New Hampshire- Diet Coke
- New Jersey- Monster Energy
- New Mexico- Ginger Ale
- New York- Faygo
- North Carolina- Root Beer
- North Dakota- Coke Zero
- Ohio- Faygo
- Oklahoma- Cream Soda
- Oregon- Dr. Pepper
- Pennsylvania- Iced Tea
- Rhode Island- Orange Soda
- South Carolina- Nehi
- South Dakota- Root Beer
- Tennessee- Lemonade
- Texas- Cream Soda
- Utah- Crush
- Vermont- Cream Soda
- Virginia- Fanta
- Washington- Green River Soda
- West Virginia- Mountain Dew
- Wisconsin- Jolly Good Soda
- Wyoming- Coke Zero