This Is The Most Popular Soft Drink In Massachusetts

Mountain Dew is the most popular soft drink in the state of Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular soft drink, which Mountain Dew as the top choice for Massachusetts.

Massachusetts residents love to "do the Dew," Eat This, Not That wrote. "We hope every can brings as much joy as this 2015 Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew Kickstart."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most popular soft drink in every state: